Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | First frost of the season comes Sunday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A clear evening coming up as temperatures start out in the 50s this evening. A very chilly night as some clouds arrive late in the overnight. Many areas will witness their first frost of the season late tonight into tomorrow morning as lows will dip down into the mid to upper 30s.

Mostly cloudy skies start out Sunday with patchy frost. More clouds than sun throughout the day, and cool as highs reach the upper 50s to low 60s. Staying mostly cloudy during the evening into the overnight as lows will be more into the low to mid 40s. A stray shower cannot be ruled out after midnight.

Monday brings a few showers, especially early on in the day. Other than that, a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day as it will be a little milder. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Mostly clear and cool in the evening as temperatures fall down into the 50s. Mostly clear skies for the overnight and very chilly once more with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday will be a dry day with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Staying mild with temperatures slightly below average as highs reach the low to mid 60s. Just a few passing clouds for the evening and overnight, as it will turn very chilly once again. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A mix of sun and clouds starts out the day Wednesday as it will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. A warmer day as highs reach the low to mid 70s. We could see a few spotty showers, but most, if not all, should stay dry. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

Rain chances go up, especially as we head into Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the 70s once again on Thursday and Friday, returning to around 60 degrees for highs for the first half of next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.