Lexington celebrates its 32nd annual Arbor Day Celebration

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Bright and early Saturday morning folks gathered for the kickoff of the 32nd Arbor Day celebration at the The Arboretum and State Botanical Garden of Kentucky.

One of the first events to kick off the day was the plant exchange – having folks bring plants and garden related items in order to exchange them with their fellow plant lovers.

Jess Slade, the Native Plants Collection Manager for the Arboretum said “Gardeners always have extra plants, because plants propagate themselves. So you end up with lots of things in your garden that you want to share with other people – and it helps bring the community together”

While Arbor Day is traditionally celebrated in the spring, Lexington celebrates the holiday in October, the time in which trees native to the Kentucky landscape can thrive. Slade said, ” Actually the Fall is the best time of year to plant trees, because its going into dormancy, so you can get your trees in the ground, and water them so that they have the whole winter and spring to establish themselves.”

Representatives and Council members from Mayor Linda Gorton’s office were in attendance today – welcoming folks to enjoy the arboretum and official mark the start of the holiday “Trees, wherever they are planted, are a source of joy, spiritual renewal, and enhance the quality of life for all Lexington residents. Now, therefore I, Hannah Legris, on behalf of Linda Gorton, Mayor of Lexington, do hereby declare October 7th 2023 as arbor day in Lexington!”

This Arbor Day, coincides with Lexington’s Tree week – encouraging folks both in the urban and rural portions of the city to celebrate and enjoy the foliage that makes our community so beautiful.

Slade said, ” Trees are something we should all be celebrating I think because they improve our lives in so many different ways – and the arboretum is a great place to learn about them.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.