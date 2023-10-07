Everyday Kentucky
Lexington police officer suspended after failing drug test

A lexington police officer is suspended after he was out drinking the night before a shift and failed a drug test,
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A lexington police officer is suspended after he was out drinking the night before a shift and failed a drug test, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

According to the Herald-Leader, On May 22, Detective Sean Stafford worked an unscheduled shift to help find Steven Sheangshang after the shooting of Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley.

In an interview with investigators, Stafford says he was drinking that night but felt fine the next morning.

The department gave him a random drug test, which he failed.

Stafford has worked for lexington police since 2007.

This is his only complaint.

