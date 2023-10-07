Everyday Kentucky
Lexington Police to return property to Scott Co. couple carjacked during May crime spree

Gary McQuain sits in front of his new Dodge caravan. The McQuain had their van stolen in May....
Gary McQuain sits in front of his new Dodge caravan. The McQuain had their van stolen in May. Police say Steven Sheangshang took it amid a multi-county crime spree.(Jeremy Tombs)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Documents obtained Thursday by WKYT show that after more than four months of waiting, Rebecca and Gary McQuain’s property is finally ready to be picked up.

An agreed order to release property, which we received from Scott County Circuit Court, shows that Lexington Police should give back 21 items that were inside the McQuain’s van, but one key piece is still missing.

“Police have sent what they need to the insurance company, and it’s been declared totaled,” said Rebecca McQuain.

They’ll never get their van back - a van that police say Steven Sheangshang stole amid his multi-county crime spree in May.

Police have it in evidence.

“[The day] kind of still haunts both of us,” Rebecca said.

They put their trust in the Lord to get through that day, and the days after.

“Certainly, from that day forward it’s been that way,” said Gary McQuain, who was a pastor for nearly four decades.

They’ve also leaned on the help of the community. Their son helped them raise more than $5,000 through a GoFundMe.

Now, they have their new van - a similarly smooth ride.

“Because the one we had was a Dodge Caravan too,” Gary said, noting this van’s model was only slightly different.

But they’re not loving the new costs that come with it. If you’d like to help the McQuain’s, you can go here to donate.

“We don’t have the budget to afford car payments, but we’re dealing with them,” said Rebecca.

Even still, they’d prefer this situation to getting behind the wheel of any vehicle police say Sheangshang had his hands on.

“With the circumstances what they are, I’m thankful we’re not getting it back, because I don’t think we would have ever been comfortable getting back in it again,” Rebecca said of the old van. “That was a big relief, getting that settled.”

One other item Gary McQuain says he won’t ever get back is his wallet. He says detectives told him that was another important piece of evidence.

Steven Sheangshang is not due back in court until December 7, 2023. A hearing in Scott County scheduled for Friday was delayed until then.

