Morehead State scores largest ever victory over rival Dayton, 31-7

MOREHEAD,Ky. -- Morehead State Football created five Dayton turnovers and scored 24 unanswered points Saturday as the Eagles scored the program’s largest-ever victory over the rival Flyer program, 31-7, at Jayne Stadium.

The Eagles, who improved to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the PFL, had only recorded one defensive takeaway in the first four games. But, the defense intercepted three passes, including two in the end zone, and forced a pair of fumbles - one at the Eagle four-yard line. It was just the eighth-ever win over Dayton, MSU has now won three of the last four times the teams have played at Jayne Stadium. The previous largest win over Dayton was 11 points (50-39) in 1999.

MSU also forced a missed field goal by Dayton. Defensive back Kaleb Lyons picked off two passes - one in the end zone at the end of the half with MSU leading 14-7. Major Dailey collected the third pick of the day on the Flyers’ last play - also in the end zone. Cooper Krezek and Jahleel Holmes each notched fumble recoveries.

While the defense did its part, the offense and special teams also contributed greatly. Quarterback Carter Cravens passed for 291 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for 32 more and a score. Running back James Louis rushed for 50 yards and a TD, and receiver Ryan Upp led the team for the second straight game with 78 receiving yards and a TD as well. With starting kicker Nathan Hazlett unavailable due to injury, kicker Thomas Schwartz V made his second career Eagle field goal, and punter Kip Warren pinned the Flyers deep twice and average 40 yards on punts.

Linebacker Keenan Wolfhad a huge day with a career high 15 total tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup. Krezek had his second straight and ninth career 10+ tackle game.

MSU jumped to a 7-0 lead with 9:06 left in the first quarter when Cravens tossed a pass to wideout Trevon Klient on the Flyer sideline. Klient broke free of his potential tackler and raced 53 yards for his first career TD.

Dayton tied the contest 7-7 with 48 ticks left in the first quarter on a six-yard jaunt by Luke Hanson. But from there, it was all MSU.

With 4:08 remaining before halftime, Upp scored his team-best fourth touchdown on a 26-yard wheel route to the end zone from Cravens. The Eagles made it 21-7 with 11:33 on the clock in the third. Louis scrambled in from 23 yards away. Schwartz made it 24-7 with his 25-yard field goal at 1:17 in the third.

Cravens finished off a nine-play drive with a two-yard push across the goal line with 10:40 left in the game.

MSU is back on the road for the next three weekends, starting with a date at Valparaiso Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.

