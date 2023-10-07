Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Natural Bridge focusing on regrowth after forest fire

Natural Bridge State Park experienced a forest fire this past spring, burning over 100 acres.
By Alexa Minton
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re just about a week into our fall forest fire season here in the Bluegrass, and local officials are encouraging people to be cautious when they head out to enjoy Kentucky’s landscape.

Natural Bridge State Park experienced a forest fire this past spring, burning over 100 acres, and as we head into fall forest fire season, they are focused on regrowth.

“It started on a Monday, and I believed they had it contained by that Friday,” said Trail Supervisor Brian Gasdorf. “They were having a hard time getting control of it just due to the weather conditions – it was very, very dry conditions”

At the end of April, a forest fire began in the beautiful mountains of the park, charring the trees and foliage around the popular tourist attraction, the Skylift.

The fire took place during spring fire season, which is from February 15 to April 30. Kentuckians are now in the midst of Fall forest fire season, and the US Forest Service is hoping folks make an effort to protect places like our state parks.

The park is lucky to have contained the fire to only 125 acres out of the approximately 2,000 it encompasses and damaged only 2 miles of the 20 miles of trails. But while charred bark and ground is still visible – the growth the region has experienced in the wake of the fire is inspiring.

“When you first came up here after it happened, it did kind of have that, somewhat depressing look as that fire had come through and done quite a bit of damage. Once time had progressed. We’ve gotten less and less of those questions, I think some people just know, but also we are starting to get a lot of regrowth,” Gosdorf said.

According to a report from the Lexington Herald Leader’s Alex Acquisto, the newspaper received an open records request on abortion data from this year.

That data showed thirteen abortions were reported to the cabinet for health and family services between January and July of 2023.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Ain
University of Kentucky doctor claims he was harassed and discriminated against over his disability
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
A federal grand jury has indicted a former Boyle County sheriff’s deputy.
Federal grand jury indicts former Kentucky deputy
Nicholasville police say Tori McQuay and Melanie Coffey were found unconscious in a running...
Kids found in car with passed-out women were ‘filthy,’ police say
Brooks Houck appeared in court virtually from the Hardin County Detention Center.
Prosecutor says gun believed to have killed Crystal Rogers’ father in possession of state

Latest News

Kaleb Peterson
Police: One arrested after Lexington shooting
Focus on regrowth at Natural Bridge after spring forest fire
WATCH | Focus on regrowth at Natural Bridge after spring forest fire
More than a year after nearly all abortions were banned in Kentucky statistics show how they...
Records show steep drop in abortions performed in Kentucky in 2022
Many Kentuckians are facing high prices for necessities, including food, a car or a home.
Community groups working to help people find housing
This morning in Frankfort, the class of 30 walked across the stage to receive their certificates.
Kentucky State Police graduates its largest class of dispatchers