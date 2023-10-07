Everyday Kentucky
Person hit and killed by train in Lexington

One person was hit and killed by train in Lexington Saturday afternoon.
One person was hit and killed by train in Lexington Saturday afternoon.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A person was hit and killed by a train in Lexington on Saturday afternoon.

Lexington Police say it happened around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Waller Avenue and Crescent Avenue.

The coroner was called to the scene, where the victim was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

