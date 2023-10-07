Person hit and killed by train in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A person was hit and killed by a train in Lexington on Saturday afternoon.

Lexington Police say it happened around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Waller Avenue and Crescent Avenue.

The coroner was called to the scene, where the victim was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

