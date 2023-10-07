Two dead, one injured in Pike County shooting

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were killed and another injured in a shooting in Pike County on Friday just after 1 p.m.

28-year-old Jacob Adair of Belfry and 38-year-old Rodney Estep of Lexington were found dead at a home in the 2800 block of State Route 292W.

That’s located near the Tug Fork apartments in the Belfry area.

28-year-old Chasity Adair had also been shot. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Kentucky State Police Troopers say a car was stolen from the home where the shooting happened.

“There was a vehicle stolen from the residence just after the shooting, at which point multiple agencies were involved, but they were able to locate that vehicle and three were taken into custody just inside Lewis County,” KSP Trooper Michael Coleman said.

KSP arrested three men from Cincinnati.

Orlando Pack, Jolon McCree and Devon Overstreet have been charged with attempted murder and two counts of complicity to commit murder.

They’re being held at the Carter County Detention Center.

