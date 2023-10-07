Veterans in Frankfort receive assistance, repairs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Frankfort couple has been living in what many call unlivable conditions for 3 years.

“God’s never going to give you more than you can handle, but there have been times where we’ve wondered just how much more we’re going to be able to handle,” said Wayne Stacy.

Wayne and Teresa Stacy are both military veterans--Wayne in the Navy and Teresa in the Air Force. After years of serving our country, their community is coming together to serve them as they’ve fallen on hard times over the past decade.

“I compare it to a Greek tragedy, you know. Things that go wrong and continually go wrong,” said Wayne Stacy.

In 2014, Teresa was diagnosed with breast cancer. Just months into her treatment, Wayne was doing electrical work when a ceiling he was working on collapsed, leaving him with permanent nerve damage and unable to work. In addition to his PTSD and anxiety, Wayne had 3 strokes and suffered from a heart condition, then the pandemic hit.

“The house that we lived in for 14 years was sold out from under us,” said Wayne.

They couldn’t afford to go anywhere else. They just had this home inherited from Wayne’s grandfather, but it needed a lot of work.

“There was no bathroom, there was no kitchen...we had to rent a ‘porta-john’ that’s been sitting in our front yard for the last 2 years,” said Wayne.

The Stacy’s have been living off of Teresa’s disability alone, waiting for Wayne’s to be approved. They have been financially and physically incapable of fixing the home on their own.

But when Keith Roarke heard their story, he knew he had to help.

“They were living in 3 rooms when I walked in,” said Keith Roarke. “Really no furniture, no air conditioning, nothing at the time.”

Having just finished a similar project in Georgetown, Roarke promised the Stacy’s that he’d do what he could.

“I said I can’t do it, but God can, and you see what’s happening,” said Keith Roarke.

Dozens of people have volunteered their time to turn the home back into the one Wayne grew up in.

“This isn’t just about preserving this for me and my wife. I’ve got nephews and grandchildren,” said Wayne.

The goal is to get the Stacy’s back into their house by Christmas, but that will take a lot of hard work from kind strangers.

“I just want them all to know just how incredibly grateful we are. I really don’t have the words. I mean, no ‘thank you’ is enough,” said Wayne.

The home still needs lots of work. Right now, they’re looking for an exterminator to help them address an active termite issue and an installation company to spray the walls.

If you’re interested in any way, you can call Keith Roarke at 859-576-9620.

