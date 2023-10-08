Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Chilly Start to a Calm Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are starting off our day with some chilly temps across the board after a frost advisory in effect until the 9am hour for a majority of central and eastern Kentucky. Temps will keep cool with high temps only peaking in the low 60s again today. Mostly cloudy and dry conditions as well for your Sunday.

Monday in the early morning will bring about a few showers for the start of the week -but no widespread rainfall. Temps will centralize in the mid 60s, keeping that chill in effect for the first chunk of the week. Both Tuesday and Wednesday are seeing a warm up to the 70s and remaining mainly dry but rain is coming by the end of the week. Widespread rain will be in store for the end of the week with rain trickling into our weekend.

