Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | A mild start to the new work week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We will start off the evening with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s. Skies stay mostly cloudy throughout the evening into the night, with a few showers possible, especially after midnight. Only a few spots will get in on a shower or two. Clouds will keep temperatures more elevated tonight, with lows in the low to mid 40s.

A mix of sun and clouds to start the day Monday, with temperatures rising into the 50s. A few showers lingering around for the morning hours, especially south and east of Lexington. The few showers will stick around into the afternoon as skies will begin to see some clearing, especially to the north and west. A mild day with highs in the low to mid 60s. Everyone will dry out by the evening as we will have mostly clear skies. Skies turn completely clear overnight as it will turn very chilly with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Plenty of sunshine will start off Tuesday as temperatures rise into the 50s. Just a few passing clouds throughout the day with lots of sun as highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. A very quiet evening with clear skies. Clear skies continue into the overnight as it will be very chilly once again. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A mix of sun and clouds will be with us for Wednesday as temperatures continue their warming trend. Another dry day that will be fairly warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Mostly clear for the evening and overnight as overnight lows stay up in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday will be our warmest day of the week, featuring lots of sunshine to start the day. Turning partly cloudy for the afternoon but staying dry. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. A system will begin to approach the area and bring a few showers overnight.

Friday will be a promising day for some needed rain, as scattered showers will be on and off throughout the day. Highs will be back up into the low to mid 70s. Showers will continue Friday night into the first part of Saturday.

Temperatures take another dive next weekend as they will only be in the upper 50s to low 60s for highs. It will also be quite breezy next weekend as rain also can’t be ruled out for parts of next Sunday.

