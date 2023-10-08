Everyday Kentucky
Big Blue Nation shows support back home for wildcats

Kroger field may be empty, but UK football fans fill Lexington bars Saturday night.
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats headed down to Georgia Saturday night to take on the top-ranked Bulldogs.

However, many dedicated fans got ready to watch the showdown back at home.

“They’ve broken my heart over the years, and they’ve made me so happy, and I feel like this year, they’re right there,” said Doug Dalton, a UK alum.

Kroger Field may have been empty Saturday evening, but UK football fans filled Lexington bars to support the Wildcats as they faced the Bulldogs.

“I’m just proud to be here,” said Matthew Earlywine, a UK football fan. “I’ve always been a die-hard UK football, basketball, softball fan whatever I just love UK sports.”

Whether it be at the stadium or in a local bar, UK football brings fans a sense of community.

“It brings a lot of people together from all backgrounds of life, wherever they come from, whatever part of the state they come from,” said Earlywine.

For some, Wildcat nation turns into a second family.

“They’re like family to me, since I’ve grown up here and been here all my life,” said Penny Newton, a UK alum.

For others, they are a part of the fanbase because of their family.

“I was born out of the womb a Kentucky fan. My dad was like ‘go big blue’ as I was coming out,” said Dalton.

Win or lose, the UK football faithful will still be out supporting the Big Blue.

“I’ve loved this all my life, and I will love it until the day I day,” said Dalton. “Even if something happens where they start dwindling down a little bit, I’ll still pull for them, it’s in my heart. I bleed blue and always will.”

