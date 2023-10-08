Everyday Kentucky
Lexington Police Department hosts Faith and Blue Weekend
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - National Faith and Blue Weekend is a four-day event devoted to police departments across the country working to build better relationships with their communities. Organizers say it’s all about building bridges to more inclusive communities.

The Lexington Police Department hosted an event in partnership with Immanuel Baptist Church and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass. It gave people the opportunity to get to know the members of the Lexington police force. Members of the motorcycle, canine, bicycle, hazardous devices, mounted, and recruiting units provided demonstrations. There was also a donation drive collecting supplies for the Ronald McDonald House.

As the largest community resource in the nation, the National Faith and Blue Weekend organization says faith-based organizations are the key to building bonds between officers and people.

“What we’re trying to do is form a better relationship within the community. We have it all out here for them to see. Once they’re out here, they can learn to build a relationship with us, learn to trust us, and learn that we are here for them if they ever need help,” said Lt. Jeremy Breslin with the Lexington Police Department.

London’s third annual Honeybun Day brings in hundreds of visitors to SEKY