Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

London’s third annual Honeybun Day brings in hundreds of visitors to SEKY

(WKYT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - For those in London, the annual Honeybun Day is more than just a time for everyone to come together to enjoy the sweet treat that puts London, Kentucky, on the map.

ForJjeff and Karen Dowdy, honeybuns remind them of their hometown.

“Anytime they’re cooking the honeybuns, you can smell them all over town, but if you’re close to the bakery, there’s no mistaking it, they’re cooking honeybuns,” Jeff Dowdy said.

It’s not just millions of honeybuns you will find inside Flowers Bakery in Laurel County, it’s the economic goodness that comes with it.

“A company that has invested in our community for generations. There have been thousands of jobs provided by the honeybun,” said London Downtown Executive Director Julie Rea. “Families have moved here and created generations of their own in this community.”

Rea said this special day also helps to bring in countless visitors that get to see what London is all about.

“Its easy to bring in the people who live just a few miles down the road to come, but whenever they come from Florida, they’re coming from Tennessee or they’re coming from Indiana or Ohio, Pikeville to Bowling Green, and they’re coming here for a day, we’re doing something right,” Rea said.

Beyond the honeybun concoctions being judged and the vendors set up at honeybun day, those at Saturday’s event were also able to break a record.

The city now holds a record for having 777 people eating honeybuns at the same time.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Peterson
Police: One arrested after Lexington shooting
Nicholasville police say Tori McQuay and Melanie Coffey were found unconscious in a running...
Kids found in car with passed-out women were ‘filthy,’ police say
A federal grand jury has indicted a former Boyle County sheriff’s deputy.
Federal grand jury indicts former Kentucky deputy
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs

Latest News

Kroger field may be empty, but UK football fans fill Lexington bars Saturday night.
Big Blue Nation shows support back home for wildcats
Person hit and killed by train in Lexington
WATCH | Person hit and killed by train in Lexington
Lexington celebrates its 32nd annual Arbor Day Celebration
WATCH | Lexington celebrates its 32nd annual Arbor Day Celebration
Veterans in Frankfort receive assistance, repairs
WATCH | Veterans in Frankfort receive assistance, repairs