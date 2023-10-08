London’s third annual Honeybun Day brings in hundreds of visitors to SEKY

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - For those in London, the annual Honeybun Day is more than just a time for everyone to come together to enjoy the sweet treat that puts London, Kentucky, on the map.

ForJjeff and Karen Dowdy, honeybuns remind them of their hometown.

“Anytime they’re cooking the honeybuns, you can smell them all over town, but if you’re close to the bakery, there’s no mistaking it, they’re cooking honeybuns,” Jeff Dowdy said.

It’s not just millions of honeybuns you will find inside Flowers Bakery in Laurel County, it’s the economic goodness that comes with it.

“A company that has invested in our community for generations. There have been thousands of jobs provided by the honeybun,” said London Downtown Executive Director Julie Rea. “Families have moved here and created generations of their own in this community.”

Rea said this special day also helps to bring in countless visitors that get to see what London is all about.

“Its easy to bring in the people who live just a few miles down the road to come, but whenever they come from Florida, they’re coming from Tennessee or they’re coming from Indiana or Ohio, Pikeville to Bowling Green, and they’re coming here for a day, we’re doing something right,” Rea said.

Beyond the honeybun concoctions being judged and the vendors set up at honeybun day, those at Saturday’s event were also able to break a record.

The city now holds a record for having 777 people eating honeybuns at the same time.

