Morehead State sweep PFL awards with Cravens, Wolf

MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Following a resounding victory over Dayton Saturday, Morehead State football athletes Carter Cravens and Keenan Wolf earn awards from the Pioneer Football League. Cravens is the Offensive Player of the Week and Wolf was named Defensive Player of the Week.

It’s the second offensive player award for the Eagles’ quarterback this season. Cravens, a redshirt sophomore native of Cypress, Texas, was responsible for three touchdowns in Morehead State’s 31-7 PFL victory against Dayton.

He passed for two touchdowns and ran for another in the win. He opened the day’s scoring with a 53-yard touchdown completion to Trevon Kleint and later had a 26-yard completion to Ryan Upp that put the Eagles ahead for good.

Cravens also capped the day’s scoring with a two-yard touchdown run. He completed 19-of-36 passes for 291 yards and ran for 32 yards on six carries, ending the day with 323 of Morehead State’s 385 offensive yards. He now has 1,230 passing yards and 10 touchdowns this fall. Wolf, a redshirt junior linebacker from Fresno, Calif., led all PFL tacklers with 15 stops and helped captain a Morehead State defense that held Dayton scoreless for the final 45:48.

Wolf also forced a fumble and had a pass breakup. Wolf’s pass breakup came on the second half’s opening drive and helped force a three-and-out. He started the fourth quarter by forcing a fumble, which Morehead State recovered to set up the game’s final scoring drive.

