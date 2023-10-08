Woman hurt in shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Lexington Police are investigating an overnight shooting.

Police received a shots fired call for the area of Oxford Circle, around 12:24 a.m Sunday.

Officers say three unidentified suspects got into a fight and then started shooting at each other.

They say a woman got caught in the cross fire and was shot.

She was dropped off at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still working to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020 or at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com

