Woman hurt in shooting

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Lexington Police are investigating an overnight shooting.

Police received a shots fired call for the area of Oxford Circle, around 12:24 a.m Sunday.

Officers say three unidentified suspects got into a fight and then started shooting at each other.

They say a woman got caught in the cross fire and was shot.

She was dropped off at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still working to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020 or at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com

