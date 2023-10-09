FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Our Next System

Everyday Kentucky
By Chris Bailey
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few showers are sliding through the region to kick off our brand spanking new work week. The focus is on later this week into the weekend as a powerful storm system threatens us with strong storms before unleashing another round of November numbers.

Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, let’s start things out with what’s going on today. As mentioned, a few showers are quickly sliding from northwest to southeast with the greatest concentration across central and eastern Kentucky.

Highs range from the low 60s east with mid and upper 60s west.

Another frost threat shows up tonight and Tuesday morning with readings deep into the 30s for many areas.

After a seasonally cool Tuesday, temps climb for the rest of the week on a strong southwest wind flow kicking in ahead of the late week storm system. This brings the chance for a shower or two on Wednesday with the bulk of the action coming Friday into the weekend.

Ahead of this storm system comes gusty winds and the threat for strong storms on Friday. Behind it comes gusty showers and chilly temps for the weekend.

It’s going to feel like November again for a few days.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

