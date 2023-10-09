Everyday Kentucky
Former Morehead State basketball star Guy Minnifield dies at age 62

Minnifield scored more than 1,000 points at MSU leading the Eagles to the NCAA tourney in 1983 and ‘84
By Brian Milam
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Former Morehead State guard Guy Minnifield has died at the age of 62.  Minnifield played at Henry Clay under Al Prewitt and then signed with Iowa State before transferring to Morehead State where he was All-OVC selection three times.

Minnifield scored more than 1,000 points in his collegiate career helping Morehead State to the NCAA tournament in 1983 and 1984.  As a senior, Minnifield connected on an off-balance 12-foot jumper with :04 left to beat North Carolina A&T 70-69 in the opening round of the NCAA tourney.  It was the only basket Minnifield made that night, but it propelled MSU into the second round where the Eagles lost to Louisville.

A year earlier, in 1983, Minnifield performed more magic by hitting a last-second shot to beat Tennessee Tech putting the Eagles in the OVC tournament championship game which opened the door to the NCAA for the first time since 1961.

Minnifield finished his college career with 1,359 points, 321 assists, 178 steals, and shot 46% from the floor.  He played for Wayne Martin at MSU.

