Innaugural Kentucky Opioid Symposium held in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fighting the opioid epidemic was a topic front and center in Lexington on Monday morning at the first-ever Kentucky Opioid Symposium.

According to their website, the Kentucky Opioid Symposium says more than 2,000 people died from overdose in 2022, meaning a symposium is coming at the right time.

“We in the commonwealth have got to recognize that we are indeed in a war with the scourge of the opioid epidemic,” said Bryan Hubbard, chairman and executive director of the Kentucky Opioid Symposium.

Those gathered at the Central Bank Center Monday morning are fighting this so-called war that Kentuckians see far too often.

“There’s hardly a family anywhere in the commonwealth that has not been touched by this deadly scourge,” said Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

A symposium like this is the first of its kind in the state. Hubbard says the creation of it dates all the way back to 2021.

“It administers funds that are coming to the state. Unlike many states, this commission is dedicated to resourcing grassroots, community-based organizations that have been doing heroic work for a long time with meager resources,” Hubbard said.

The symposium brings together those organizations to network, coordinate, and create a unified effort to end the opioid crisis once and for all in Kentucky. Hubbard believes that with a community effort like this, success isn’t too far away.

“We have tremendous reason to be very encouraged and hopeful about how we are going to be able to address the challenges that face us now and in the future,” said Hubbard.

The symposium wraps up Tuesday afternoon.

Hubbard says they’ve awarded $32 million in treatment and recovery grants so far. They still have more than $800 million left to allocate.

