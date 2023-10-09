Everyday Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another push of milder air before the bottom falls out again

A milder push before another fall
A milder push before another fall(Maxuser | WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Those chilly temperatures have been hanging out with us for a few days. We will see more of that to start the week but some milder air will be back soon!

Nothing lasts forever during the transitional months. October is one of those times of year that can feature highs in the 80s one day and back in the 50s the next. That’s exactly what we will see with this week’s forecast. Many of you will get awfully close to 80 degrees before falling again.

A system passes through the region today and it will throw a few showers around. Most of you will not see the first drop of precipitation but a few of you will. Expect these to be some pretty chilly showers. Temperatures will run in the low to mid-60s for most of the day. When you consider the rain, it will really cool you down by a lot.

A quick spike in temperatures will show up from Wednesday through Friday. During that time we will see highs in the 70s and even close to 80 degrees during that time. A warm front will lift over the area and drive those numbers up the thermometer. Normal highs for this week range in the low 70s to upper 60s. We’ll get back to that and even below it by the time we hit the weekend. Those numbers will be back in the 50s by Sunday.

Take care of each other!

