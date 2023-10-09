Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky county clerks prepare for Election Day

Early voting begins November 2 and runs through the 4, election day is November 7.
Early voting begins November 2 and runs through the 4, election day is November 7.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) -Election Day is less than a month away in Kentucky. People will have a closely watched Governor’s race, along with other statewide races, on their ballots.

Early voting begins three weeks from Thursday.

Election machines are being prepped and checked over carefully ahead of the November election in Laurel County.

“They have to check all the codes and all the serial numbers of the machines,” said Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown. “They seal the numbers; every machine has a seal,” he said.

Every Kentucky county offers early voting the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before Election Day. Laurel County will have it at the courthouse annex. Laurel and Boyle are among the counties that utilize multiple voting centers for Election Day.

“Which means you can go to any location in the county. It doesn’t have to be precinct-related like it is done in so many years,” said Boyle County Clerk Casey McCoy.

Traditionally, presidential races draw the biggest voter turnouts of any election cycle. That’s next year. But clerks say turnouts for governor’s races are much lower. They hope that changes for this year.

“If I had to guess what the turnout will be, maybe 35 to 40%,” said Brown.

Many people like to wait and vote on the traditional Election Day, but early voting allows for more flexibility and possibly shorter lines to vote.

Clerks have seen voting has changed a lot in recent years. This is Casey McCoy’s first time seeing it up close. He was elected to the position last year.

“It is amazing how much work it takes inside an office to get ready for an election. Especially since they have added early voting, absentee voting, and vote centers,” said McCoy.

Tuesday at 4 p.m. is the deadline to register to vote in Kentucky.

