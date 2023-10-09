Lexington business owner using social media to encourage more community involvement

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington is grappling with gun violence, an affordable housing crisis, and a rise in homelessness.

One business owner says he’s tired of keyboard warriors complaining online. Instead, he tells us, he’d like to see people speak up and actually get involved in solving the problems.

Post-pandemic, a lot of people had gone stir-crazy. Rock Daniels was looking for a place to connect with the community. It quickly turned into a way to spark discussions about social and safety issues in lexington.

He says he was tired of hearing people complain but not offering up any ideas of their own.

“But if you’re not coming up to the table with solutions, then to me, you’re just wasting your time. What I’m trying to do now, not all of my solutions aren’t the best and brightest solutions, but they are conversation starters,” said Daniels.

Through the power of social media and short videos, Daniels was creating; he had found a way to create a media think-tank.

“A lot of positive feedback. A lot of people in Lexington aren’t even aware of some of the problems that we have,” Daniels said.

Some of the big topics are gun violence, affordable housing and a rise in homelessness.

“When I heard that there were 500 kids in our schools when I have a ten-year-old and seven-year-old, that stuck out the most to me,” said Daniels.

The amount of Fayette County Public School students without a home became personal. He says it’s an issue everyone can agree needs to be addressed.

“We all want our kids to grow up in a community that is safe and nurturing, and we all want them to prosper,” Daniels said.

They are issues that won’t be solved overnight, but he says they are non-partisan matters that require input from everyone who lives and works in Lexington.

“There’s no Democratic potholes. There’s no republican sewer problem. There’s no Democratic gun violence. There’s no Republican homelessness. These are local issues,” Daniels said.

Daniels encourages residents to attend city council meetings. If you can’t go in person, you can always watch the meetings streamed online. Stay engaged with your council members and let them know how you would like to see funding used or how you think issues can be tackled.

