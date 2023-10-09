Everyday Kentucky
Memorial 5K raises money to help unhoused Lexington population

By Jessica Umbro
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The New Life Day Center hosted the Brandon True Memorial Heroes for the Homeless 5K Sunday afternoon at the Coldstream Park in Lexington.

The inaugural 5K included more than 200 participants, who ran, jogged and walked to raise money to support the New Life Day Center’s mission.

“We provide supportive services, we offer coffee, donuts, breakfast and basically just a daytime shelter so that people can get out of the inclement weather and have a safe space to rest and get connected to a lot of different community services,” said Jennie Zamora, the executive director of the New Life Day Center.

The 5K also served as a celebration of life for Brandon True, who passed away last year. True devoted much of his time to helping those in need. Now, he has a 5K named after him.

“Brandon’s definitely here with us today,” said Sarah Hickey, Brandon’s friend. “He is here, and he is smiling down on us.”

Brandon’s family said the 5K represents a large facet of Brandon’s life: helping others.

“He would even leave our Thanksgiving and Christmas and just stay with us for a little bit to go and feed the homeless and make food and deliver food and spend time helping others,” said Shawn Hickey, Brandon’s aunt.

To read more about the New Life Day Center, including how to get involved, visit their website.

