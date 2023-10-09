Everyday Kentucky
Officials sounding alarm as invasive insect spotted near Kentucky

Health officials say that spotted lanternflies do not sting or bite but can be very destructive...
By Alexa Minton
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Spotted lanternflies were first officially found in the United States back in 2014 at a Pennsylvania Landscaping facility that imported stone from overseas.

Since then, the pests have made their way to multiple different major U.S. cities.

“Lanternflies are a huge annoyance in the areas where they invade. Their populations get so big. They just fall out of trees, they can land on people. They don’t bite or sting, but it’s troublesome to have an over an inch-long insect kind of land on you,” said Dr. Jonathan Larson, UK Extension entomologist.

Recently, increased reports of lanternflies in the Cincinnati area have city officials sounding the alarm to Kentuckians, making them aware that the invasive bug could make its way down into the Bluegrass.

“Lanternflies are notorious for not just laying their eggs on trees and shrubs – they will even lay their eggs on trucks and cars and trains,” said Larson. “So anybody that goes to these states, especially right now when they are doing a lot of oviposition, they could end up bringing back an unwanted visitor with them on the underside of their vehicle”

The bugs tend to mess with different crops, specifically causing harm to vineyards and grape production. Thanks to the bugs not being native to the U.S., there is no specific way to prevent the invasive lantern fly from wreaking its havoc other than just killing it when you see one.

“Here in Kentucky, we would like it if people, before they squished a lanternfly, they took a picture and then send it to us. We have report-a-pest@uky.edu, that’s kind of our invasive species hotline via email. We really need to know if you find something that you believe is a lantern fly. So yes, it’s good to kill them, but please take a picture first and send it to us,” said Larson.

