Police looking for driver after Lexington Fire Dept. vehicle involved in hit-and-run

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver they say crashed into a Lexington Fire Department vehicle.

Around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning, fire crews say a driver in a red Nissan Rogue hit the vehicle and drove off.

The crash happened on New Circle Road near Sam’s Club.

The fire department vehicle has minor damage.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

