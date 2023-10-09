Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Police looking for driver after Lexington Fire Dept. vehicle involved in hit-and-run

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver they say crashed into a Lexington Fire Department vehicle.

Around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning, fire crews say a driver in a red Nissan Rogue hit the vehicle and drove off.

The crash happened on New Circle Road near Sam’s Club.

The fire department vehicle has minor damage.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating shooting.
Woman injured in overnight Lexington shooting
Two people hurt after early morning crash
One person was hit and killed by train in Lexington Saturday afternoon.
Person hit and killed by train in Lexington
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Kaleb Peterson
Police: One arrested after Lexington shooting

Latest News

Innaugural Kentucky Opioid Symposium held in Lexington
WATCH | Innaugural Kentucky Opioid Symposium held in Lexington
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A milder push before another fall
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another push of milder air before the bottom falls out again
Guy Minnifield dies at age 62
WATCH | Guy Minnifield dies at age 62