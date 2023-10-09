Report shows Kentucky has third lowest rate of speed-related fatal collisions in nation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration revealed Kentucky has the third lowest rate of fatal crashes where speed was a contributing factor in the U.S.

According to the NHTSA report, Kentucky had just over 730 fatal collisions in 2021. Of those, speed was a factor in 41 of them.

Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson said, while this is good news, there’s still more work that needs to be done as a state.

“That’s 41 people who lost their life for speeding. I’d like to see that number at zero,” said Chief Richardson.

The NHTSA report shows Kentucky’s rate is nearly 68% below the national average. The report said of the more than 39,000 fatal collisions in the U.S. in 2021, speed played a role in more than 6,800 of them.

Speed-related factors include exceeding the speed limit, driving too fast for road conditions or racing.

“Collide head-on with somebody. Run off the roadway through a fence. Anything can happen in a split second,” said Richardson.

Chief Richardson said the faster you travel, the less time you have to react. He said Kentucky having the third lowest rate can be attributed to a few things.

“Law enforcement is doing a really good job around the Commonwealth. It also tells us that people know what’s causing accidents.”

Chief Richardson said it can also be attributed to a federal highway safety grant. He said the grant allows their officers to be out on patrol on an overtime basis.

“That is just for traffic enforcement. Speeding, seatbelt usage, child restraints and various traffic-related offenses,” said Richardson. “That is the main purpose and target of that overtime money that we get is to target that to reduce fatality crashes.”

Chief Richardson said following the speed limit is just step one, though.

“Step two is being vigilant and alert and preventing yourself from being distracted,” said Richardson.

The NHTSA report said Hawaii comes in at number two and Idaho is at number one.

