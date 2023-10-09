Everyday Kentucky
Rhyne Howard takes coaching job with Florida Gators

Former WNBA No. 1 draft pick Rhyne Howard was back on UK’s campus Monday to watch the Wildcats practice on media day, but during that practice, it was announced by the University of Florida that the Atlanta Dream star had joined the Gators women’s basketball staff.
Rhyne Howard
Rhyne Howard(Florida Athletics)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Howard’s will serve as an Assistant Coach and Director of Player Personnel during her off-season the school said. Howard’s mother, Rhvonja (RJ) Avery, played for Florida from 1987-1991.

Head Coach Kelly Rae Finley said in a press release that Rhyne, “Is living many of our student-athlete’s dreams. Her knowledge of the game combined with her ability to teach and connect with them on and off the court will elevate our program.”

This past season for Atlanta, Howard averaged 17.5 points per game.

“When you really think about it everything is full circle, my mom was a Gator herself and I have been on this campus multiple times, but to actually be able to wear the orange and blue, I know it’s making her proud, I know it’s making everyone who thought I was originally going to be a Florida Gator proud,” Howard said in a release from the athletic department. “I always knew at some point that I would have the connection back with this school and just to be here and to be loved and to feel how much of a family it is already just confirmed all that.”

The Gators and Wildcats will face off in Rupp Arena Feb. 18, 2024 at noon.

