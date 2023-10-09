Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky

Trick or Treat
Trick or Treat(WSAZ)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of year!

This year’s spooky October 31 holiday falls on a Tuesday, but events in different cities/counties can vary.

We’ve started to compile a list of Trick-or-Treat times in central and eastern Kentucky. The information will be updated as we find out more dates and times.

  • Lexington/Fayette County: TBD
  • Scott County/Georgetown: TBD
  • Clark County/Winchester: TBD
  • Jessamine County/Nicholasville: TBD
  • Woodford County: TBD
  • Bourbon County: TBD
  • Madison County: TBD
  • Franklin County/Frankfort: TBD
  • Anderson County/Lawrenceburg: TBD
  • Laurel County/London: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Montgomery County: TBD
  • Fleming County/Flemingsburg: TBD
  • Rowan County/Morehead: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Bath County/Owingsville: TBD
  • Pulaski County: TBD
    • Burnside - TBD
    • Somerset - TBD
  • Casey County: TBD
  • Powell County/Stanton: TBD
  • Rockcastle County/Mt. Vernon/Brodhead: TBD
  • Jackson County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Morgan County/West Liberty: TBD
  • Wolfe County: TBD
  • Magoffin County/Salyersville: October 31- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Knott County: TBD
  • Knox County: TBD
  • Perry County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Whitley County: TBD
  • Boyle County/Danville: TBD
  • Breathitt County: TBD
  • Lee/Beattyville: Trick or Treat on Main - TBD
  • Wayne: TBD

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating shooting.
Woman injured in overnight Lexington shooting
Two people hurt after early morning crash
One person was hit and killed by train in Lexington Saturday afternoon.
Person hit and killed by train in Lexington
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Kaleb Peterson
Police: One arrested after Lexington shooting

Latest News

According to the NHTSA report, Kentucky had just over 730 fatal collisions in 2021. Of those,...
Report shows Kentucky has third lowest rate of speed-related fatal collisions in nation
Brooks Houck the day of his arraignment Oct. 5
Nelson County judge denies request to lower bond for Brooks Houck
Fighting the opioid epidemic in the state was front and center in Lexington Monday morning.
Innaugural Kentucky Opioid Symposium held in Lexington
Lequila Bandy, 18.
Woman accused of crashing into Lexington Fire Dept. vehicle, driving off