Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of year!
This year’s spooky October 31 holiday falls on a Tuesday, but events in different cities/counties can vary.
We’ve started to compile a list of Trick-or-Treat times in central and eastern Kentucky. The information will be updated as we find out more dates and times.
- Lexington/Fayette County: TBD
- Scott County/Georgetown: TBD
- Clark County/Winchester: TBD
- Jessamine County/Nicholasville: TBD
- Woodford County: TBD
- Bourbon County: TBD
- Madison County: TBD
- Franklin County/Frankfort: TBD
- Anderson County/Lawrenceburg: TBD
- Laurel County/London: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Montgomery County: TBD
- Fleming County/Flemingsburg: TBD
- Rowan County/Morehead: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Bath County/Owingsville: TBD
- Pulaski County: TBD
- Burnside - TBD
- Somerset - TBD
- Casey County: TBD
- Powell County/Stanton: TBD
- Rockcastle County/Mt. Vernon/Brodhead: TBD
- Jackson County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Morgan County/West Liberty: TBD
- Wolfe County: TBD
- Magoffin County/Salyersville: October 31- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Knott County: TBD
- Knox County: TBD
- Perry County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Whitley County: TBD
- Boyle County/Danville: TBD
- Breathitt County: TBD
- Lee/Beattyville: Trick or Treat on Main - TBD
- Wayne: TBD
