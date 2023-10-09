Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of year!

This year’s spooky October 31 holiday falls on a Tuesday, but events in different cities/counties can vary.

We’ve started to compile a list of Trick-or-Treat times in central and eastern Kentucky. The information will be updated as we find out more dates and times.

Lexington/Fayette County: TBD

Scott County/Georgetown: TBD

Clark County/Winchester: TBD

Jessamine County/Nicholasville: TBD

Woodford County: TBD

Bourbon County: TBD

Madison County: TBD

Franklin County/Frankfort: TBD

Anderson County/Lawrenceburg: TBD

Laurel County/London: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Montgomery County: TBD

Fleming County/Flemingsburg: TBD

Rowan County/Morehead: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bath County/Owingsville: TBD

Pulaski County: TBD Burnside - TBD Somerset - TBD

Casey County: TBD

Powell County/Stanton: TBD

Rockcastle County/Mt. Vernon/Brodhead: TBD

Jackson County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Morgan County/West Liberty: TBD

Wolfe County: TBD

Magoffin County/Salyersville: October 31- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Knott County: TBD

Knox County: TBD

Perry County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Whitley County: TBD

Boyle County/Danville: TBD

Breathitt County: TBD

Lee/Beattyville: Trick or Treat on Main - TBD

Wayne: TBD

