Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Video shows good Samaritans pushing car out of the way of oncoming train

The train was able to stop as people moved the car out of the way.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Video footage shows a group of people helping a woman whose car broke down near the railroad tracks in La Grange as a train approached.

The video shows the car come to a stop, putting their hazard lights on. As the train approaches from behind and the crossing gates lower, the driver gets out and tries to push.

A group of people see what’s happening and run to help push the car out of the way.

Thankfully, the train is able to come to a complete stop and the conductor gets out to make sure everything is OK.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating shooting.
Woman injured in overnight Lexington shooting
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Two people hurt after early morning crash
One person was hit and killed by train in Lexington Saturday afternoon.
Person hit and killed by train in Lexington
Lequila Bandy, 18.
Woman accused of crashing into Lexington Fire Dept. vehicle, driving off

Latest News

Lexington business owner using social media to encourage more community involvement
Lexington native trying to get out of Israel amid war
WATCH | Lexington native trying to get out of Israel amid war
Lexington fire officials give tips on staying safe while using space heaters in cold weather
WATCH | Lexington fire officials give tips on staying safe while using space heaters in cold weather
Early voting begins November 2 and runs through the 4, election day is November 7.
Kentucky county clerks prepare for Election Day