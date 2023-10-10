Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

3-year-old on life support after being hit by car, mother says

The mother says the driver hit her son after he jumped out of the back of his grandfather's truck. (Source: WXIX)
By Kendall Hyde and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A 3-year-old boy in Cincinnati is on life support after being hit by a car last Friday, his mother said.

Kelsey McLean said her son, Kemarion, jumped out of the back of his grandfather’s pickup truck in the middle of the street around 5 p.m.

The family said a man picked up the little boy and carried him to a nearby fire station for help.

Firefighters called for the Cincinnati Police Department and an ambulance, which took him to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

“They don’t know what his injuries are because of how swollen he is,” McLean said. “We have to wait for it to go down and heal properly so they can see what’s happening with him.”

Police said the driver of the car was cooperative and stopped at the time of the crash. Officials said the driver wasn’t speeding or impaired.

“I haven’t heard my boy talk since Friday,” McLean said.

The family is hoping the city will install speed bumps and “children playing” signs in the neighborhood to avoid another similar accident.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials say that spotted lanternflies do not sting or bite but can be very destructive...
Officials sounding alarm as invasive insect spotted near Kentucky
The crash happened at Newtown Pike and Aristides Boulevard near Coldstream.
Several hospitalized after 5-vehicle Lexington crash
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Lequila Bandy, 18.
Woman accused of crashing into Lexington Fire Dept. vehicle, driving off

Latest News

The pilots launched Saturday night from the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, seen...
Fiery crash during prestigious ballooning race leaves 2 Polish pilots with burns and other injuries
Police and civilian volunteers are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy after he reportedly...
Missing 2-year-old Michigan boy with special needs found dead in river
Fire officials in New York say Alexander Griffin collapsed while running in a physical fitness...
Firefighter candidate dies after suffering medical episode during training exercise, officials say
This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Jedidiah Murphy.
Texas prepares for inmate’s execution in hopes that Supreme Court allows it to happen
FILE - U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., holds a miniature American flag that was presented to...
Rep. George Santos charged with stealing donor IDs, making unauthorized charges to their credit cards