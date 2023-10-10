Advocates put focus on mental health for young men

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday is World Mental Health Day, and advocates say it’s a universal human right.

We are hearing from experts who tell us mental health conditions are affecting an increasing number of adolescents, especially young people.

The World Health Organization estimates one in eight people globally are living with mental health conditions. That can impact physical health, well-being and even livelihoods. The numbers are even higher for young males.

“There’s a lot of weight on young men,” said Adam Herald, a community liaison at Baptist Health Richmond. “whether it’s following in a father’s footsteps or not having a father figure at all. To learn how to be a productive member of society.”

Surveys show almost one-third of Americans say they have been diagnosed with depression at some point in their life. That’s up ten percentage points in just eight years.

“Whether it’s work or relationships or whether it’s being a new dad, there are so many things go in for young men and their mental health,” said Herald. “Sometimes, I do feel like it’s maybe put on the back burner and that is the demographic that is least likely to reach out and ask for help. "

There are about 65 million Americans who have a mental illness. About 60% aren’t receiving treatment.

Herald says there are barriers to access they’re trying to break.

“You’re dealing with a certain population that maybe doesn’t have access to transportation, or maybe they don’t even have access to be able to get an ID. Those are like little things that your normal everyday folk aren’t a big deal. To a large demographic in our community and communities around us, those are a really big deal,” said Herald.

As for treatment and meeting with a therapist or counselor, many providers offer fee schedules. They may be able to take payment based on a sliding scale depending on income or ability to pay.

