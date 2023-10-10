Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Army veteran reported missing in NKY

James Harrison, an Army veteran, has red hair, is 5′8″ and weighs around 160 pounds, state...
James Harrison, an Army veteran, has red hair, is 5′8″ and weighs around 160 pounds, state police explained.(Kentucky State Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FT. THOMAS, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky State Police are searching for an Army veteran who has not been seen in more than a month.

James Harrison, 38, was last seen in Ft. Thomas at the Veterans Affairs Center on Sept. 5, according to KSP.

His family reported him missing on Oct. 6.

Harrison, an Army veteran, has red hair, is 5′8″ and weighs around 160 pounds, state police explained.

It is unknown what Harrison might be wearing currently, but KSP said he was in possession of a grey 2018 Ford Focus. The car might have a temporary tag of Q574040.

Call Kentucky State Police Post 6 at 859-428-1212 or your local law enforcement agency if you have information on Harrison’s location.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials say that spotted lanternflies do not sting or bite but can be very destructive...
Officials sounding alarm as invasive insect spotted near Kentucky
The crash happened at Newtown Pike and Aristides Boulevard near Coldstream.
Several hospitalized after 5-vehicle Lexington crash
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Lequila Bandy, 18.
Woman accused of crashing into Lexington Fire Dept. vehicle, driving off

Latest News

WKYT Fact Check ahead of the November 2023 election
Fact✓Check | Kentucky governor candidate campaigns’ claims on the economy
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (10/10/2023)
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (10/10/2023)
LSC announces plans for soccer stadium in Lexington
LSC announces plans for soccer stadium in Lexington
Fact✓Check | Kentucky governor candidates campaigns’ claims on the economy
Fact✓Check | Kentucky governor candidates campaigns’ claims on the economy
Tuesday is World Mental Health Day, and advocates say it’s a universal human right.
Advocates put focus on mental health for young men