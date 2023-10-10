Attorney for Brooks Houck files appeal to get bond lowered

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The attorney for Brooks Houck is appealing a judge’s decision to keep his bond at $10 million.

The appeal was filed Tuesday morning by Brian Butler.

On Monday, Judge Charles Simms denied a motion by Butler to lower Houck’s bond from $10 million to $500,000 with home incarceration if posted.

During that ruling, Simms said the bond was reasonable and pointed to Houck’s many properties and wealth. He also pointed to potential misconduct within the Houck family and the weight of the charges involved.

Butler maintains that a $10 million bond is not only unreasonable but unconstitutional. Houck’s attorney is looking to the Kentucky Court of Appeals to overrule the Simms’ decision and get the bond lowered.

