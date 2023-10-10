Feeling lucky in Kentucky ahead of billion dollar jackpot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Powerball jackpot is now the fourth-largest U.S. lottery prize. It has climbed to an estimated $1.55 billion for Monday night’s drawing.

“We were going to the restroom and getting a pop and they talked us into buying a lottery ticket so we did,” said Donna Thomas after buying a lottery ticket for herself.

No one matched the game’s six numbers for the giant prize Saturday. So the $1.55 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 30 years. But most jackpot winners opt for cash, which would be an estimated $697.8 million. The large drawing, drawing a crowd to get tickets for themselves.

“Well, I checked an old ticket and said I would never buy another because I didn’t win. He said, ‘Well, we’re drawing tonight, you can win.’ So we got one,” Thomas said.

They’re buying their tickets with just a few hours left until the latest Powerball drawing. And the people here said they’re feeling pretty lucky.

“Last time I told her to buy a lottery ticket she won like more than $300 on it. So with me buying this one and her holding on it and rubbing on it, it will be good luck and we’ll win,” said another lottery ticket buyer Natasha Rutherford.

“I feel lucky. It’s all about luck,” said Robin Sproles, also buying a ticket.

The last time someone won the top prize was on July 19. This lottery prize has rolled over for 34 consecutive drawings. Trailing the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022.

“I just know I’m going to win. And spend it and share it with family.”

It’s a game with long odds of one in 292.2 million, designed to make winning rare so that grand prizes can grow large. But despite the odds, people in Lexington feel confident ahead of Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.