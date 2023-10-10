Everyday Kentucky
Good Question: Why does Lexington have a light that never turns red?

Most traffic lights in Lexington have a clear purpose, usually to stop traffic at intersections or to tell people to slow down. But, a driver had a question about one that doesn’t seem to change.(MGN Online)
By Victor Puente
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Most traffic lights in Lexington have a clear purpose, usually to stop traffic at intersections or to tell people to slow down. But, a driver had a question about one that doesn’t seem to change.

For today’s Good Question, Alex says, “On outbound Harrodsburg Road just after the Clays Mill intersection, there’s a traffic light that I don’t believe ever turns to red. Why does that light exist?”

This information comes from a signal engineer with the city. According to them, there are two main purposes. The first is to help drivers, especially those who may be unfamiliar with the area.

“In cases where drivers are unfamiliar with the traffic patterns in this area, there is a potential for them to become uncertain about which road leads straight ahead and which one turns left toward Clays Mill. This uncertainty can persist until they get closer to the intersection, and if they make a sudden decision to change lanes or directions at that point, it could pose a safety risk to other road users.”

They also said there have been talks about putting a pedestrian crosswalk in the area. If that happens, they would need to install a signal to halt traffic for pedestrians to cross.

Finally, they said it’s important to note that since U.S. 68 is a state-maintained road, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet would be the approving authority for any signal configuration changes. The city engineers do work with the state, but final approval comes from the state.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

