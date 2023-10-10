Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures jump a little before another November-like blast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You will still have the chill in the air today but some milder air will find us very soon.

It’ll be another gorgeous day across Kentucky. Expect plenty of sunshine but not a lot of warmth. While I do not consider 65 degrees as a cool temperature, it will feel that way because of the timing of it. We are just a little premature on the arrival of this kind of cool but it is nothing out of the ordinary! Just like seeing those highs reach the mid and upper 80s for this part of October. It is all possible!

We will see another spike that takes us deep into the 70s from Wednesday through Friday. The middle of all that, Thursday, will be the warmest day in that stretch. At that point, highs should get all the way up to 77 degrees. That puts us right around 7-8 degrees above normal for this part of October.

Rain chances will increase on Friday night. It is a part of a much larger system that will bring some showers with gusty winds. Another blast of November will show up by the weekend. Those highs will drop from deep in the 70s to the 50s by Sunday. This time it could linger for a few days into next week.

Take care of each other!

