Kentucky Children’s Hospital cuts ribbon on new outpatient facility

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The ribbon was cut Tuesday morning on a new Kentucky Children’s Hospital facility in Lexington.

The location on Richmond Road will provide outpatient care for infants, children and teens with medical and developmental needs.

Kentucky Children’s Richmond Road has been in the works for over three years. The 25,000-square-foot facility is the new home for four pediatric specialty clinics.

“This facility was built with children in mind, and this facility will continue to serve the children throughout the state of Kentucky,” said Dr. Scottie Day, physician-in-chief for Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

What was once the Shriners Children’s Hospital is now a newly renovated space where children and their families will have access to a full range of specialized care.

“Every patient that needs specialized support will be ensured a continuity of care as they grow into adulthood,” said Dr. Carol Steltenkamp, external chief medical officer of UK HealthCare.

The clinics housed in the new space include a Complex Care Clinic, a Developmental Pediatrics Clinic, a NICU Graduates Clinic and a Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinic.

“To have it all under one roof is going to be such a relief for families, you know, like myself,” said Stephanie Nurnberg.

Nurnberg’s 11-year-old son Ty is nonverbal autistic. She said it can be very overwhelming for him to go to the doctor.

“Any accommodations like a quiet space, somewhere we can shut the door if he’s upset, and for him to get calm is amazing,” said Nurnberg.

Dr. Steltenkamp said the facility was built with comfortability in mind.

“It was very important for us to be child-friendly. Both in usability and color and decorating,” Dr. Steltenkamp said.

Amenities include a quiet waiting room, observation rooms for parents and caregivers, areas for one-on-one treatment and more.

“We are not done. What is represented here is an amazing opportunity, an amazing facility and amazing infrastructure,” said Dr. Eric Monday, the executive vice-president for finance administration for UK.

The new location is a shared spaced with Easterseals Bluegrass. Funding was made possible, in part, by a donation from the local community partners of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Kentucky Children’s Richmond Road will welcome patients starting on Monday, October 16.

For more information, click here: https://ukhealthcare.uky.edu/kentucky-childrens-hospital

