LFUCG committee pushes foward policy to ban income-based discrimination

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government (LFUCG) Social Services and Public Safety Committee pushed forward a policy on Tuesday: a ban on source-of-income discrimination.

For KY Tenants, this is finally a step in the right direction. While they’ve been pushing for a “Tenants’ Bill of Rights,” this ban on source-of-income discrimination by landlords in the city is just one big piece of that.

The group says the policy would make it illegal for landlords to discriminate based on where rent is paid. This means they can’t turn someone away for using housing vouchers or third-party payments.

Charlie Lanter, the City’s Commissioner for Housing Advocacy and Community Development, gave a presentation on the proposed ban in front of the committee. He shared statistics from September; of the 557 rental units available in Lexington, only 4% of those units may accept vouchers or allow “section 8,″ and those are just the units that are publicly advertised.

There has been some pushback on this potential ban. And several council members asked questions. Councilmember Whitney Baxter says she’s heard feedback from landlords who say they’ve had negative experiences with tenants who used vouchers.

One leader with KY Tenants, Phoenix Berry, moved to Lexington from San Francisco thinking the rent would be lower, but they say now it’s just as much. They say source-of-income discrimination makes renting in the city much harder.

“If you’re discriminating against the person who has a voucher, you’re discriminating against one of their only chances of integrating into the society,” said Berry.

Phoenix told us that while this is a big step, they’re going to continue to advocate because there is still a lot of work to be done.

This will now move forward for public comment on Tuesday, November 14 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.