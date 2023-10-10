Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Listening to America - Transgender Youth in Schools

By Peter Zampa and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Transgender policies in K-12 schools differ from school district to school district. How do you address names and pronouns? Will parents be notified if their kid is socially transitioning at school? In this week’s “Listening to America”, Peter Zampa speaks to two mothers in different parts of the country. One has a trans child. The other, says her child was questioning. Their views are very different.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials say that spotted lanternflies do not sting or bite but can be very destructive...
Officials sounding alarm as invasive insect spotted near Kentucky
The crash happened at Newtown Pike and Aristides Boulevard near Coldstream.
Several hospitalized after 5-vehicle Lexington crash
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Lequila Bandy, 18.
Woman accused of crashing into Lexington Fire Dept. vehicle, driving off