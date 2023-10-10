Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Several hospitalized after 5-vehicle Lexington crash

The crash happened at Newtown Pike and Aristides Boulevard near Coldstream.
The crash happened at Newtown Pike and Aristides Boulevard near Coldstream.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police and firefighters are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Lexington.

The crash happened at Newtown Pike and Aristides Boulevard near Coldstream.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, five vehicles were involved.

Three vehicles sustained heavy damage.

Five people were taken to the hospital. Two have critical injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating shooting.
Woman injured in overnight Lexington shooting
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Two people hurt after early morning crash
One person was hit and killed by train in Lexington Saturday afternoon.
Person hit and killed by train in Lexington
Lequila Bandy, 18.
Woman accused of crashing into Lexington Fire Dept. vehicle, driving off

Latest News

Dr. Robert Farley says if you pray, you should pray for peace. But he is not optimistic about...
UK professor discusses instability in region, Israel-Hamas conflict
Powerball
Feeling lucky in Kentucky ahead of billion dollar jackpot
La Grange, KY
Video shows good Samaritans pushing car out of the way of oncoming train
Lexington business owner using social media to encourage more community involvement