Several hospitalized after 5-vehicle Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police and firefighters are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Lexington.

The crash happened at Newtown Pike and Aristides Boulevard near Coldstream.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, five vehicles were involved.

Three vehicles sustained heavy damage.

Five people were taken to the hospital. Two have critical injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.