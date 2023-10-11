FIRST ALERT | Milder Winds Before Big Changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Milder winds are starting to kick in and will continue through the end of the week. That changes in a hurry by the weekend as another November-looking and feeling pattern settles in for an extended stay.

Temps reach the mid and upper 70s for many on Thursday, with 80 possible across the western half of the state. Mild temps continue into Friday ahead of our storm system rolling in for the weekend.

I have no changes to the overall progression of this setup:

Showers and a few thunderstorms roll into western Kentucky Friday and then across the rest of the state Friday evening into early Saturday.

There’s a low-end chance for some strong storms with this.

Winds are very gusty during this time and may reach 35-40mph at times.

Wraparound showers show up behind the departing low late Saturday as temps fall through the 60s and into the 50s.

More in the way of wraparound showers will be noted on Sunday and Monday on a strong northwest wind flow.

Highs from Sunday into early next week have a really good chance to stay in the 50s.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.