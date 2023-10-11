Everyday Kentucky
‘Flood with Love’ benefit concert returns to Versailles on Saturday

By Alexis Martin
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Versailles, Ky. (WKYT) - Just over 14 months ago, the Hindman Settlement School suffered severe damage in the historic Eastern Kentucky floods.

“Their whole bottom floor was wiped out, it had a lot of their archives and records and stuff, and it did some structural damage to several of the buildings,” Robby Chadwell, organizer for Flood with Love, said.

Originally a public school in the early 1900s, now the school serves the community through literacy programs, teaches traditional Appalachian arts, and helps with eastern Kentucky food insecurity.

“They help with food insecurity, which is big in eastern Kentucky, you know, they plant local gardens and team up with the farmers market,” Chadwell said.

Ten days after the flood destroyed the school, the first Flood with Love concert was held, raising $5,000 for Hindman.

As the school and town continue to rebuild, Robby Chadwell, a native to the Appalachian region, decided to make the benefit concert an annual event. This year, he hopes to raise $10,000.

“We’ve got Rolling Oven Pizza, we’ve got ice cream, we’ve got face painting, we’ve got a bunch of raffles and auctions, and that’s how we make the money for Hindman,” Chadwell said.

The event will be on Court Street in Versailles from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. this Saturday. There will be live music all day.

“We’ve got five awesome acoustic bands, highlighted by Leah Blevins. Then we move things out on Court Street. We’re closing Court Street down, we’ve got the main stage,” Chadwell said.

Chadwell said you can attend the event at any point in the day to partake in the fun and support the Hindman community.

