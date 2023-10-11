Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temps will hit the high point of the week and then fall for the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are about to hit the warmest point of the week. It will not last long!

The next few days will likely include highs in the 70s and maybe even a few 80-degree readings. This puts us somewhere around 8 to 10 degrees above average for this part of October. These are the numbers that you typically find in September.

A strong cold front will bring about another change. Once again, temperatures will surge out ahead of this system. That is what helps us drive up the thermometer to hit those 70s and 80s. When the rain begins, just know that the colder air isn’t very far away. Saturday afternoon will include highs in the 60s. Throw in some lingering showers and it is nasty. Here’s the thing, it is even worse on Sunday when those highs are only around 55.

Take care of each other!

