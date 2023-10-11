Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temps will hit the high point of the week and then fall for the weekend

A few ups and a whole lot of downs
A few ups and a whole lot of downs(Maxuser | WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are about to hit the warmest point of the week. It will not last long!

The next few days will likely include highs in the 70s and maybe even a few 80-degree readings. This puts us somewhere around 8 to 10 degrees above average for this part of October. These are the numbers that you typically find in September.

A strong cold front will bring about another change. Once again, temperatures will surge out ahead of this system. That is what helps us drive up the thermometer to hit those 70s and 80s. When the rain begins, just know that the colder air isn’t very far away. Saturday afternoon will include highs in the 60s. Throw in some lingering showers and it is nasty. Here’s the thing, it is even worse on Sunday when those highs are only around 55.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials say that spotted lanternflies do not sting or bite but can be very destructive...
Officials sounding alarm as invasive insect spotted near Kentucky
The crash happened at Newtown Pike and Aristides Boulevard near Coldstream.
Several hospitalized after 5-vehicle Lexington crash
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
Seymour Taffler was being held in the Madison County Detention Center. He has since been...
96-year-old Kentucky man tried to kill wife to ‘end her suffering,’ police say
saint joseph hospital in london ky
Southern Ky. hospital under lockdown after reported threat

Latest News

FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Front
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Milder Before Another Big Change
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A nice bump in temperatures
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures jump a little before another November-like blast