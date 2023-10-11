Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky Ford plant workers join strike

UAW strike expands
UAW strike expands(WILX)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville joined UAW’s Stand Up Strike Wednesday.

The UAW posted a tweet confirming the 8,700 members walked out of their job.

They say KTP is joining the strike after Ford refused to make headway in a bargaining agreement.

Ford released a statement soon after the announcement saying, in part, “The decision by the UAW to call a strike at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant is grossly irresponsible but unsurprising.”

The statement states that Ford has made an outstanding offer that would improve the quality of life for their 57,000 UAW-represented workers.

Read Ford’s full statement below:

“The decision by the UAW to call a strike at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant is grossly irresponsible but unsurprising given the union leadership’s stated strategy of keeping the Detroit 3 wounded for months through ‘reputational damage’ and ‘industrial chaos.’

Ford made an outstanding offer that would make a meaningful positive difference in the quality of life for our 57,000 UAW-represented workers, who are already among the best compensated hourly manufacturing workers anywhere in the world. In addition to our offer on pay and benefits, Ford has been bargaining in good faith this week on joint venture battery plants, which are slated to begin production in the coming year.

The UAW leadership’s decision to reject this record contract offer – which the UAW has publicly described as the best offer on the table – and strike Kentucky Truck Plant, carries serious consequences for our workforce, suppliers, dealers and commercial customers.

Kentucky Truck is Ford’s largest plant and one of the largest auto factories in America and the world. The vehicles produced at the Louisville-based factory – the F-Series Super Duty, the Ford Expedition and the Lincoln Navigator – generate $25 billion a year in revenue. In addition to affecting approximately 9,000 direct employees at the plant, this work stoppage will generate painful aftershocks – including putting at risk approximately a dozen additional Ford operations and many more supplier operations that together employ well over 100,000 people.

This decision by the UAW is all the more wrongheaded given that Ford is the only automaker to add UAW jobs since the Great Recession and assemble all of its full-size trucks in America.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

