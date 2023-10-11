Kentucky Lottery shares what to know about winning the Powerball jackpot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is more than $1.7 billion.

If someone wins, it would be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

“Don’t quit your job. Don’t do anything drastic. Don’t go out and buy the biggest boat you can find. Really, you should take a deep breath and get a plan,” said Mary Harville, the President & CEO of the Kentucky Lottery.

Harville says if you become a billionaire overnight, the first thing to do is stay calm and not tell a lot of people. Then, she says, get a team together of people who specialize in wealth management.

“We would always recommend a lawyer or accountant or both,” said Harville.

Harville says when people work with a wealth management team, they’re more inclined to receive their winnings upfront. In this case, the cash prize is sitting at $756.6 million.

“They could do at least as good or perhaps a better job of managing the money, so we don’t see a lot of people going for that annuity option anymore,” said Harville.

Harville says you’ll then want to sign your ticket if you bought it at retail and meet with the lottery in Louisville. Harville said the settlement process takes a few weeks, but then the life-changing amount of money will be in the winner’s hands.

“Folks are very practical-minded anymore,” Harville said.

Harville says that even if they don’t sell the winning Powerball ticket, they do make winners every day. Therefore, she hears first-hand how people often decide to spend their winnings.

“They’ll come in and say, ‘Okay, here’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to finish the construction on the reno that we started ten years ago, and then we’re going to make sure the kids get through college,’” said Harville.

Harville says when a jackpot is this high, it’s both exciting for the players and the retailers.

“The retailers are out there selling tickets, and that means more traffic than ever coming into their stores and buying their other products.”

Harville says they want people to go out and buy several tickets but that it’s important to play responsibly.

