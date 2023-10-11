Kentucky man recounts experience of being in Israel as war broke out

Everyday Kentucky
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - With the war ongoing, travel in and out of Israel has been limited.

A Somerset man, Alan Dodson, has spent the past several days trying to make it out of Israel. He finally touched down on American soil Wednesday morning.

Dodson travels to Israel for work three to five times a year. On his most recent trip, he landed in Israel last Tuesday.

“It was on Friday that I was actually in a work meeting, literally in Ashkelon. So down on the coast, just north of Gaza, where, you know, was the ground zero of everything that’s happened the last few days,” said Dodson.

For Dodson, Israel has always been “one of the most peaceful places on Earth.” Saturday morning, that took a turn.

“The next morning, we heard a subtle boom, which seemed to indicate that Israel’s Iron Dome was in effect,” said Dodson.

Dodson says for most of the time, he and his associates were in shelters. They watched on TV as war broke out around them.

“Just that gut-wrenching, ominous feeling, regardless of how safe you think you are when you’re listening to bombs getting shot out of the sky, rockets being shot out of the sky,” said Dodson.

It quickly became clear that getting back home to the Commonwealth wouldn’t be easy. His flight was canceled the moment Dodson stepped foot into the airport.

“Because of some friends in Jordan, I was able to leave Israel at the north border crossing between Israel and Jordan, and a Jordanian driver that some trusted friends knew met me at the border crossing,” said Dodson.

That driver took him to Amman, where he flew to Cairo, then New York. Now, he’s getting ready to head back to Kentucky. Here at home, friends and strangers alike have been praying for Dodson’s safe return.

“Our beloved Commonwealth proves that it is who it’s always been. Kentuckians love one another and stick together and want the best for each other,” said Dodson.

Dodson is scheduled to land in Cincinnati on Wednesday evening. He plans to spend the night back in his own bed.

