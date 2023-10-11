Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky school district confronting issues during Bullying Prevention Month

October is Bullying Prevention Month. It's something Clark County Public Schools leaders said they take very seriously.
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - In recent weeks, we’ve shared stories from Clark County parents raising the issue of how bullying is being handled in schools.

October is Bullying Prevention Month. It’s something Clark County Public Schools leaders said they take very seriously.

“What Bullying Prevention Month is, for us, is teaching kids how to be a part of the solution,” said Clark County Schools Superintendent Dustin Howard.

Clark County Schools Multi-Tiered System of Supports Specialist Allison Nelson said the district tries to take a proactive approach to bullying prevention.

The schools do this through multiple social and behavioral screenings and a built-in social and emotional curriculum for all students.

“These programs are teaching students the social and emotional core competency,” said Nelson. “So, we’re looking at things like self-awareness, self-management, responsible decision-making, relationship skills.”

Nelson said in honor of this month, there are events for all students planned to further the anti-bullying mission.

“Our schools are working to intentionally target and teach empathy, courage, connectedness, accepting diversity, accepting uniqueness and also speaking with them about ways to address bullying if they see it occurring,” she said.

CCPS staff said that beyond the programs they have in place to help students, they hope to build upon the relationship they have with the community so that way everyone is involved in bullying prevention.

“That’s the exciting part for us, I think, is to get our kids and our families much more involved moving forward to not only prevent bullying but, as it comes up, also addressing it and making sure that it’s not just on a billboard ‘Clark County Schools condemns bullying,’ but having our student body represent that,” said Howard.

Howard added that social media fuels a lot of issues. The district is working to keep families informed about cyber safety and cyberbullying.

