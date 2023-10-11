Lexington school grieves loss of longtime teacher, coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Christian Academy community is grieving after learning that their longtime PE teacher and soccer coach died from cancer over the weekend.

Pete Akatsa, 63, worked at the private school for 25 years. He was known as funny, humble, competitive, fiesty and a good friend.

Coach Akatsa was an EKU grad. He was born in Kenya and represented his country in the 1984 and 1988 Olympic games in field hockey.

He was also heavily thought of in the Lexington soccer community, where he coached several teams.

Akatsa was known for his bucket hats, and now the school is selling T-shirts and bucket hat stickers in his honor to pay for his medical and funeral expenses.

“We sold those to the kids. We sold those to the teachers, the parents and now we are going to sell the T-shirts and people want them. They want a piece of Pete,” said Jenna Gudalis, LCA PE teacher.

Click here if you’d like to buy one of those T-shirts.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.