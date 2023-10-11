Man enters Alford plea in connection with deadly Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has entered an Alford plea in a deadly shooting case in Lexington.

Quentin Love entered the plea Wednesday morning to manslaughter first degree. The charge was amended from murder. Love was charged in connection with the 2020 death of 63-year-old Robert Clay.

An Alford plea means a defendant maintains their innocence but admits there’s enough evidence against them to convict.

The next hearing in the case will be on October 20 to set a formal sentencing date.

The recommended sentence is 12 years.