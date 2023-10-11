Northern Cal Ripken Baseball frustrated at delayed promised donation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the end of the baseball little league season, but some teams still have a score to settle.

“We literally paid out the money at the worst time. Expecting to get that money plus 2500 back in just a couple weeks time. And it obviously did not work out,” said Justin Wiese, the President of Northern Cal Ripken Baseball.

For years, Wiese said the Northern Baseball team had an agreement with Lexington Legends, now the Lexington Counter Clocks.

As President of the little league team, Wiese said each year, they fundraise and purchase tickets, which costs the team four thousand dollars. This guarantees them one day at the park, which for them was April 29th.

The kids get to meet the team and parade around the field. As Wiese explains, he and a few other little league teams were all supposed to get the $4,000 they raised back, plus an additional $2,500 from the minor league team, as a form of sponsorship.

But this year, the plastic check was all they got.

“We are a park that caters to low income, typically single parent homes. We try to provide affordable baseball. The cost of this game has skyrocketed. There’s no parks and rec baseball anymore. We pride ourselves with having the lowest fees and the most amount of kids on financial scholarship,” Wiese said.

After months of back and forth, Wiese finally took to social media Tuesday to show his frustration. A few hours later, he got a response.

“They offered to do a $1,000 good faith check, and then give us the rest in 60 days.”

But Wiese said for this team, spending that $4,000 early in the season nearly killed them.

“We don’t have the doctors and lawyers writing huge checks. We don’t have the ‘White, Greer & Maggard’ score board. Every dollar to us really counts,” said Wiese.

The Counter Clocks President Justin Ferrarella did tell us they have now reached agreements with each of the little league teams to pay them the money.

